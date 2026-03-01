Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading Down 17% – Here’s What Happened

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) is the largest franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand outside the United States. The company holds exclusive master franchise rights across key markets including Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan and Taiwan. Its operations span a network of company-owned and franchised stores focused on pizza delivery and carryout services.
Customers access Domino’s menu through a variety of channels, including phone, web and mobile applications.
