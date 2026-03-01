Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,037 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $165,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,170,000 after buying an additional 130,687 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $2,633,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 41.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.58.
PLNT stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $79.18 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The business had revenue of $376.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.
The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.
