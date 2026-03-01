Algorand Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29.73 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $774.12 million and approximately $29.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00013661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,885,829,414 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy. The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, Weibo, LinkedIn, GitHub, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.