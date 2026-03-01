William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,207,726 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $192,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Negative Sentiment: Director sale: Howard L. Lance sold 4,832 MRCY shares at an average $88.98 on Feb 25 (?$430k); his ownership fell ~15%. Insider sales can be viewed negatively by the market as a signal (or simply as diversification/liquidity by the insider), and the timing/size may amplify downward pressure on sentiment. SEC Form 4

Director sale: Howard L. Lance sold 4,832 MRCY shares at an average $88.98 on Feb 25 (?$430k); his ownership fell ~15%. Insider sales can be viewed negatively by the market as a signal (or simply as diversification/liquidity by the insider), and the timing/size may amplify downward pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cuts: Zacks lowered multiple quarterly and annual EPS forecasts across FY2026–FY2028 (notable trims: FY2026 from $0.23 to $0.11, FY2027 from $0.57 to $0.37, FY2028 from $1.09 to $1.02; several quarterly cuts including Q3 2026 from $0.02 to ($0.08)). The consensus full?year figure remains negative at ($0.08). These broad downward revisions reduce near?term earnings visibility and may prompt investors to re?price expectations and multiple compression. MarketBeat MRCY

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

MRCY stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.98, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $232.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.96 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $429,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,662.56. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $191,101.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,915.60. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 407,701 shares of company stock worth $33,069,685 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

