iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIK) Short Interest Up 125.5% in February

iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 44,272 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the January 29th total of 19,637 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBIK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 891,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period.
iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.17. 195,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,587. iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.
iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (IBIK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2034. The fund will terminate in October 2034 IBIK was launched on May 22, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
