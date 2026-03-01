First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Short Interest Up 127.5% in February

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 111,481 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the January 29th total of 48,996 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRPT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of CRPT stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,381. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $92.08 million, a PE ratio of -135.20 and a beta of 3.26.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.1131 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.32%.

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

