Grin Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Grin has a total market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $16.25 thousand worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,933.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.35 or 0.00669850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.33 or 0.00515926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00081128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.31 or 0.00329149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012915 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 224,164,920 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption. Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

