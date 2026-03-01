Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires Shares of 3,274 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $233.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $256.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

