Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $245.67 and last traded at $254.2460. Approximately 6,923,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,054,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $808,701,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $459,284,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,210 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

