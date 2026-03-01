William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $225.06 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,029 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $225,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth $5,859,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,391,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stride by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,782,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,858,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Stride Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.10. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $171.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73.

About Stride

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

