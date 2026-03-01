nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,557 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $236,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,140.60. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $588,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,206,072.17. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.