Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires 3,610 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises 1.9% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $944,895,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,667,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,766,000 after buying an additional 1,473,354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,593,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,543,000 after buying an additional 1,165,515 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,083,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.10 and a 12-month high of $280.67.
In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total value of $2,601,412.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 218,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,060,328.80. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total value of $2,495,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 512,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,871,648.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and healthy demand: Snowflake reported ~30% y/y revenue growth and an EPS beat, with improving cash flow and strong customer metrics that underpin medium?term revenue momentum. Snowflake Stock Surges After Q4 Revenue Jumps 30%, EPS Tops Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: AI positioning and market opportunity: Management highlighted agentic AI capabilities, partnerships (OpenAI/Anthropic integrations) and accelerating enterprise AI adoption — including faster growth in India — supporting a durable addressable market for Snowflake’s data cloud. Snowflake sees high levels of AI adoption among India Inc; country growth faster than global
- Positive Sentiment: Market technical/bull case: Some analysts and MarketBeat argue the sell?off is overdone, institutions have been accumulating, and Snowflake’s cross?cloud data position makes it central to AI workflows — a potential catalyst for a recovery. Is Snowflake’s Stock Meltdown Over? Signs Point to a Bottom
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning: Many firms kept Buy/Overweight ratings but trimmed price targets after the quarter (UBS, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Canaccord, etc.), leaving a mix of upside potential and reduced near?term analyst support. These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Snowflake After Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed outlook disappointed some investors: Management’s FY27 product revenue guide (~27%) was viewed as conservative relative to some buyside expectations, contributing to a share pullback despite the beat. Snowflake’s stock dips as the software company gives a mixed outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Rising legal risk: Multiple law firms and class?action notices were filed or publicized this week, creating legal overhang and increasing near?term uncertainty for shareholders. Deadlines for lead?plaintiff filings are being emphasized. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Snowflake Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability concerns persist: Commentary (e.g., Motley Fool) notes that while growth is strong, durable GAAP profitability remains elusive — a point that keeps some investors sidelined despite the AI narrative. Why I’m Still Not Buying Snowflake Stock
Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.
Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.
