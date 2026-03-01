Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0811 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $616.87 million and $11.30 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,936,200,302 coins and its circulating supply is 7,605,900,302 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge. The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps. Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Medium, GithubWhitepaper”

