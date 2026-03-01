Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,325 Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,777,000 after purchasing an additional 654,763 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,595,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $2,346,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Maureen Marie Gellerman sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $94,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,983.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,382.60. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,308. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Trading Down 0.7%

Five Below stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $229.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.96 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.