11,139 Shares in Bk Technologies, Inc. $BKTI Acquired by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bk Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bk Technologies during the third quarter worth $8,364,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Bk Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bk Technologies by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bk Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 167.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bk Technologies alerts:

Bk Technologies Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. Bk Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Bk Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of professional two-way radio communications equipment and systems. The company’s product portfolio includes portable radios, mobile radios, repeater and dispatch consoles, antennas and related accessories. BK Technologies serves a broad range of end markets that require reliable voice and data communications, including public safety agencies, government entities, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and commercial applications.

BK Technologies offers both analog and digital radio platforms, supporting industry standards such as Project 25 (P25) for mission-critical communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bk Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bk Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bk Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.