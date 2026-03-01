9,310 Shares in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN Purchased by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Willdan Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Willdan Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $125.00 price target on Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Willdan Group stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Willdan Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Willdan Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 profitability — Willdan reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $1.57, well above consensus, with net income and adjusted EBITDA up year-over-year, showing healthy margin improvement. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Strong Q4 profitability — Willdan reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $1.57, well above consensus, with net income and adjusted EBITDA up year-over-year, showing healthy margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Operational outlook remains solid — management expects EBITDA margins to stay above 20% in 2026 and cited growing data-center work and resilient services demand, signaling durable underlying business strength. Seeking Alpha: Tax Headwind, Data Center Tailwind

Operational outlook remains solid — management expects EBITDA margins to stay above 20% in 2026 and cited growing data-center work and resilient services demand, signaling durable underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance vs. consensus — management set FY2026 EPS at $4.50–$4.70, which is higher than some analyst models but below FY2025 EPS of $4.89, creating mixed interpretations (beat vs. consensus but down vs. prior year). BusinessWire: Q4 Results & 2026 Outlook

FY2026 EPS guidance vs. consensus — management set FY2026 EPS at $4.50–$4.70, which is higher than some analyst models but below FY2025 EPS of $4.89, creating mixed interpretations (beat vs. consensus but down vs. prior year). Neutral Sentiment: Revenue reporting nuances — Q4 contract revenue and net revenue metrics differ (contract revenue $173.7M vs. net revenue $89.5M), and some street estimates use different measures, which contributed to confusion over an apparent revenue “miss.” Willdan: Q4 Slide Deck / Press Release

Revenue reporting nuances — Q4 contract revenue and net revenue metrics differ (contract revenue $173.7M vs. net revenue $89.5M), and some street estimates use different measures, which contributed to confusion over an apparent revenue “miss.” Negative Sentiment: Tax headwind and lower revenue guidance drove the selloff — management attributed a lower FY2026 EPS versus FY2025 to tax-rate normalization after the sunset of Section 179D incentives, and issued revenue guidance ($390–$405M) well below some street expectations, which prompted the sharp negative market reaction. Seeking Alpha: Tax Headwind, Data Center Tailwind

Willdan Group Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.