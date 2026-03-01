Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 270.3% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $114.00 price target on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research set a $90.00 target price on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

