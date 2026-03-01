Gaimin (GMRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.50 Thousand

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Gaimin has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One Gaimin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $652.09 thousand and approximately $19.50 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,215.79 or 0.99977052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin was first traded on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 94,192,884,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,346,477,309 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminglobal. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 94,192,884,845 with 52,346,477,309 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.0000125 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $18,316.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

