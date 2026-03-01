UPCX Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (UPC)

UPCX (UPC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, UPCX has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One UPCX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. UPCX has a market cap of $22.38 million and approximately $175.36 thousand worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,215.79 or 0.99977052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UPCX Profile

UPCX was first traded on August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,013,266 tokens. The official message board for UPCX is medium.com/@upcx-platforms. UPCX’s official website is upcx.io. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 100,469,653.6 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 0.25180195 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $169,044.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

