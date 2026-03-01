Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

Alkermes Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of ALKS opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Alkermes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.798–0.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,115,684.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 103,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,430.08. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,118.20. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 148,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,378 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 933.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 395.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Alkermes

Here are the key news stories impacting Alkermes this week:

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

