Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATRO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Astronics in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Astronics from $75.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Astronics Trading Up 0.5%

ATRO opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Astronics has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Astronics had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $240.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Astronics by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 147.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Astronics raised FY?2026 revenue guidance to $950.0 million–$990.0 million, above consensus (~$923.8M), which is a clear catalyst for upside expectations from investors.

Astronics raised FY?2026 revenue guidance to $950.0 million–$990.0 million, above consensus (~$923.8M), which is a clear catalyst for upside expectations from investors. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed a beat on EPS and revenue (Q4 EPS $0.75 vs. $0.63 estimate; revenue $240.1M vs. $237.1M est.), reinforcing the company’s growth narrative and supporting the guidance. Earnings Highlights

Q4 results showed a beat on EPS and revenue (Q4 EPS $0.75 vs. $0.63 estimate; revenue $240.1M vs. $237.1M est.), reinforcing the company’s growth narrative and supporting the guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary is bullish — Truist’s coverage flagged upside for ATRO, noting prospects for the stock. Truist Analyst Story

Analyst commentary is bullish — Truist’s coverage flagged upside for ATRO, noting prospects for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Third?party writeups rank ATRO favorably vs. peers and list it among stocks trading near 52?week highs, highlighting positive momentum and longer?term aerospace demand drivers. Zacks Comparison Momentum List

Third?party writeups rank ATRO favorably vs. peers and list it among stocks trading near 52?week highs, highlighting positive momentum and longer?term aerospace demand drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data posted for late February shows zero shares / NaN changes — this appears to be a reporting/data glitch and is not a meaningful signal of increased short pressure.

Short?interest data posted for late February shows zero shares / NaN changes — this appears to be a reporting/data glitch and is not a meaningful signal of increased short pressure. Negative Sentiment: Coverage after the earnings release flagged reasons the stock moved lower earlier (articles titled “Why ATRO Stock Is Down”), indicating investor concerns or profit?taking around the print and call details. AAII: Why Stock Is Down Yahoo: Why Stock Is Down

Coverage after the earnings release flagged reasons the stock moved lower earlier (articles titled “Why ATRO Stock Is Down”), indicating investor concerns or profit?taking around the print and call details. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage may keep some investors cautious — ATRO’s trailing P/E is elevated (~104.7) and debt/equity is relatively high (~3.07), which can amplify share volatility if growth expectations slip.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced technologies primarily for the aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through a combination of internal development and strategic acquisitions. Astronics operates multiple business units focused on power conversion, distribution and control; cabin electronics and connectivity; aircraft lighting and safety solutions; and automated test systems.

The company’s aerospace products include onboard power generation and management systems, in-flight entertainment and connectivity hardware, LED and fluorescent lighting for aircraft cabins and cockpits, and safety equipment such as escape slide power units.

