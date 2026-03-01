Insider Selling: Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Sells $31,540.00 in Stock

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Sajkowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $31,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,877.49. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Calumet Price Performance
Calumet stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 1.24. Calumet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $30.35.
Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of ($3,098.50) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting Calumet
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Calumet reported GAAP EPS of ($0.43) vs. consensus ($0.67), reducing downside surprise and supporting near?term sentiment. Q4 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: FY2025 operational / cash?flow improvements — management highlighted Adjusted EBITDA with tax attributes of $293.3M, ~$222M of recourse debt reduction, ~ $100M of cost savings driving free cash flow, and a Montana Renewables expansion on track for Q2 2026; these items materially lower financial risk and support valuation upside longer term. FY2025 Results & Commentary
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / preview coverage mixed — several firms updated targets and ratings (Goldman raised its PT; others remain hold/neutral), and the consensus price target (~$22.83) is below the recent trading level, leaving sentiment conflicted. Analyst Coverage Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Director Daniel J. Sajkowski disclosed multiple recent sales (including a recent 2,000?share tranche and several 20k tranches earlier), materially trimming his stake; visible insider sales often weigh on investor confidence. Insider Trades Report
- Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short positions climbed in February to roughly 6.97M shares (~8.4% of float) with a ~4.4 days?to?cover, increasing the potential for continued selling pressure and intraday volatility. Short Interest Data
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Calumet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,449,000 after acquiring an additional 58,376 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,497,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calumet by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 901,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Calumet by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 234,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Calumet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.
About Calumet
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.
Calumet’s product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.
