Insider Selling: Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Sells $31,540.00 in Stock

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Sajkowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $31,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,877.49. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Calumet stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 1.24. Calumet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $30.35.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of ($3,098.50) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLMT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Calumet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Calumet from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Calumet in a research note on Friday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Calumet in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calumet in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Calumet reported GAAP EPS of ($0.43) vs. consensus ($0.67), reducing downside surprise and supporting near?term sentiment. Q4 2025 Results

Q4 EPS beat — Calumet reported GAAP EPS of ($0.43) vs. consensus ($0.67), reducing downside surprise and supporting near?term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: FY2025 operational / cash?flow improvements — management highlighted Adjusted EBITDA with tax attributes of $293.3M, ~$222M of recourse debt reduction, ~ $100M of cost savings driving free cash flow, and a Montana Renewables expansion on track for Q2 2026; these items materially lower financial risk and support valuation upside longer term. FY2025 Results & Commentary

FY2025 operational / cash?flow improvements — management highlighted Adjusted EBITDA with tax attributes of $293.3M, ~$222M of recourse debt reduction, ~ $100M of cost savings driving free cash flow, and a Montana Renewables expansion on track for Q2 2026; these items materially lower financial risk and support valuation upside longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / preview coverage mixed — several firms updated targets and ratings (Goldman raised its PT; others remain hold/neutral), and the consensus price target (~$22.83) is below the recent trading level, leaving sentiment conflicted. Analyst Coverage Summary

Analyst / preview coverage mixed — several firms updated targets and ratings (Goldman raised its PT; others remain hold/neutral), and the consensus price target (~$22.83) is below the recent trading level, leaving sentiment conflicted. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Director Daniel J. Sajkowski disclosed multiple recent sales (including a recent 2,000?share tranche and several 20k tranches earlier), materially trimming his stake; visible insider sales often weigh on investor confidence. Insider Trades Report

Insider selling — Director Daniel J. Sajkowski disclosed multiple recent sales (including a recent 2,000?share tranche and several 20k tranches earlier), materially trimming his stake; visible insider sales often weigh on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short positions climbed in February to roughly 6.97M shares (~8.4% of float) with a ~4.4 days?to?cover, increasing the potential for continued selling pressure and intraday volatility. Short Interest Data

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Calumet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,449,000 after acquiring an additional 58,376 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,497,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calumet by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 901,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Calumet by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 234,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Calumet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet’s product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

