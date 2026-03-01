Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) CFO Sells $208,872.50 in Stock

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) CFO David Fox, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $208,872.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,336.10. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $157.60.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $139.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 87.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

