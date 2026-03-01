Royce & Associates LP Sells 174,409 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,409 shares during the quarter. FormFactor accounts for about 0.5% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $53,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 84.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 547.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in FormFactor by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of FormFactor to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital raised shares of FormFactor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin J. Brewer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,105 shares in the company, valued at $779,701. This represents a 27.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $697,325.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,399.84. The trade was a 19.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 102,562 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $107.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates and reiterated a Strong-Buy, lifting Q3 2026 and Q4 2027 forecasts and projecting stronger FY2028 earnings — this boosts expectations for continued earnings momentum and supports the stock.

A bullish Seeking Alpha piece argues FormFactor is entering an HBM4-driven earnings inflection, framing current valuation as justified by accelerating demand for advanced memory test solutions.

Brokerage consensus remains favorable overall (average "Moderate Buy") with mixed price targets; this provides a backdrop of analyst support but varied upside expectations.

Reported short interest data shows effectively zero reported short shares (appears to be a data glitch), so short-squeeze dynamics are not a meaningful driver today.

Insider selling: Director Brian White sold 2,300 shares for ~$230k, reducing his stake by ~18% — while not large versus market cap, insider sales can be perceived as a mild negative signal.

Sector/headline volatility: a news roundup noted sharp moves in FormFactor and peer names, which likely caused intraday pressure and higher intraday volume — investors should watch whether weakness is idiosyncratic or part of broader chip-sector swings.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

