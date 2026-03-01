William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,231,258 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 31.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,638,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,231,258 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $221,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 48.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 604,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $118.36 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.20 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.