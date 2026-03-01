William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $275.19 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70,401 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 0.7% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $275,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,088,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 424.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 132.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,227,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,560,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,994 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 74.3% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,397,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,865 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

A stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average is $136.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 18.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY?2026 revenue ambition to $7.3B–$7.5B and highlighted expansion of its Ignite operating system as a path to future margin improvement. Read More.

Management raised FY?2026 revenue ambition to $7.3B–$7.5B and highlighted expansion of its Ignite operating system as a path to future margin improvement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Most sell?side firms remain constructive (buy/overweight) and retain multi?quarter price targets well above the current level despite trimming targets this week — supporting medium?term upside if growth/margins recover. Read More.

Most sell?side firms remain constructive (buy/overweight) and retain multi?quarter price targets well above the current level despite trimming targets this week — supporting medium?term upside if growth/margins recover. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Agilent issued Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.39–1.42 and FY EPS of $5.90–6.04, which sits roughly around Street expectations — guidance is not a major beat or miss. Read More.

Agilent issued Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.39–1.42 and FY EPS of $5.90–6.04, which sits roughly around Street expectations — guidance is not a major beat or miss. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4/CY2025 results were reported in line with expectations earlier, so the current reaction is focused on Q1 specifics and forward execution rather than a broader trend break. Read More.

Q4/CY2025 results were reported in line with expectations earlier, so the current reaction is focused on Q1 specifics and forward execution rather than a broader trend break. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results narrowly missed: EPS $1.36 vs. $1.37 consensus and revenue ~$1.80B vs. ~$1.81–1.84B estimates — the miss (and a weak margin cadence) triggered a near?term selloff in earnings reaction. Read More.

Q1 results narrowly missed: EPS $1.36 vs. $1.37 consensus and revenue ~$1.80B vs. ~$1.81–1.84B estimates — the miss (and a weak margin cadence) triggered a near?term selloff in earnings reaction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management said a severe U.S. winter storm disrupted shipments and service in the quarter, pressuring near?term revenue and gross margins — investors may see this as a risk to near?term execution. Read More.

Management said a severe U.S. winter storm disrupted shipments and service in the quarter, pressuring near?term revenue and gross margins — investors may see this as a risk to near?term execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operating profit and operating cash flow declined year?over?year (cash from operations down notably), which raises short?term concerns about margin leverage and free?cash?flow conversion. Institutional trimming noted in recent filings adds to near?term selling pressure. Read More.

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

