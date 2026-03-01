Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,910,436 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.5% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in Bank of America by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 48.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC opened at $49.68 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $356.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

