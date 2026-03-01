Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Saputo Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$43.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$23.94 and a 12-month high of C$44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.04.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.89 billion for the quarter. Saputo had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.7735369 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.25.

About Saputo

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (30% of revenue) and industrials (20% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.

