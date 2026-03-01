Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.41 and traded as low as GBX 0.40. Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.42, with a volume of 1,174,923 shares trading hands.

Ascent Resources Stock Down 1.2%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.01.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

