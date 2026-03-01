Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.69 and traded as high as $32.54. Weyco Group shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 7,677 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEYS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 100,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc is a publicly traded footwear company (NASDAQ: WEYS) based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that designs, sources, markets and distributes branded footwear products. The company operates through a portfolio of five consumer brands—Florsheim, Stacy Adams, Nunn Bush, BOGS and Rafters—offering a full range of dress, casual and performance footwear for men and women.

The Florsheim brand, with roots dating back to 1892, provides classic and contemporary men’s dress shoe styles, while Stacy Adams and Nunn Bush deliver fashion-forward and casual offerings.

