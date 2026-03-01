William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,264,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114,180 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $146,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRAB. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Grab by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 10,770,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after buying an additional 4,302,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Grab by 15.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,886,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,472 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Grab by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 967,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 439,748 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grab by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 1,697,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 964,475 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.80 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.47.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 140.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Grab had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.