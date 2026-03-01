William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.4% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $537,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,757.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,047.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,160.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,654.24 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Key MercadoLibre News
Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bull case: analysts and commentators call the post?earnings pullback a buying opportunity given persistent high?teens to mid?40s revenue growth, fintech momentum and long runway in Latin America. MarketBeat argues the sell?off is an overreaction to investment spending and highlights institutional accumulation. MercadoLibre Sold Off After Earnings—Why Bulls See a Buy-the-Dip Setup
- Positive Sentiment: Long?term growth thesis: Seeking Alpha and Zacks pieces emphasize MercadoLibre’s durable market leadership, strong fintech expansion and attractive valuation after the pullback — arguing upside once investment spend normalizes. MercadoLibre: World-Class Execution And Undervalued
- Neutral Sentiment: Management and results detail: the Q4 earnings transcript highlights robust GMV and sold?items growth (Brazil +35% GMV, sold items +45%) and management points to AI and other investments as drivers of future monetization — facts that support longer?term growth but also explain current margin pressure. MercadoLibre (MELI) Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst tone mixed but constructive: earlier Wedbush notes kept an Outperform stance while trimming targets; some analysts trimmed price targets modestly but maintained bullish commentary. Wedbush Notes MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Well-Positioned Going Into Q4
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and margin compression triggered selling: MELI reported an EPS miss (EPS below consensus) despite a revenue beat; higher spending on logistics, lower free?shipping thresholds and credit expansion compressed margins and sparked a notable share drop and a 52?week low. Why MercadoLibre (MELI) Shares Are Getting Obliterated Today
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst cut: Wedbush recently lowered its price target (from $2,600 to $2,400) while keeping Outperform—an acknowledgement of near?term earnings pressure that can weigh on sentiment. Wedbush Lowers MercadoLibre (MELI) Price Target amid Ongoing Investment Spending
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,795.33.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.
Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.
