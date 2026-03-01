William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $153.31 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,406 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $153,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 127.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 367.0% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $135.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.49. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $127.86 and a one year high of $247.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $270.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.69 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $240.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

