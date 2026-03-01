William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,897,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290,440 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $127,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,428.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 533.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $35,658.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,710.79. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 115,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,727.28. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 23,360 shares of company stock worth $920,567 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

