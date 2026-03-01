China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.87 and traded as high as C$36.63. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$36.50, with a volume of 58,366 shares trading hands.

China Gold International Resources Trading Up 1.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.08.

About China Gold International Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd is a company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in China. The company primarily operates two mines in China: the CSH Mine which produces gold, and the Jiama Mine which produces gold and copper. While the majority of the company’s revenue is derived from gold mining, a significant portion of sales still result from copper production. China National Gold Corporation, a state-owned company registered in Beijing, is a substantial shareholder of China Gold International Resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.