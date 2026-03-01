Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $5.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 97.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,518,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,760 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,755,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,106,000 after buying an additional 1,839,360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,881,000 after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,673,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

