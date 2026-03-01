Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells $194,332.78 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $194,332.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,739 shares in the company, valued at $941,139.79. The trade was a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ALV stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average of $122.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 6.80%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore cut their price target on Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,609,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 127,512.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 579,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,770,000 after buying an additional 578,906 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Autoliv by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,579,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,091,000 after buying an additional 559,605 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 151.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 923,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,077,000 after buying an additional 556,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 334.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,155,000 after buying an additional 496,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

