Hendershot Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,775,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,978,000 after purchasing an additional 700,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,452,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,599,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,894,000 after purchasing an additional 837,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,359,602,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in RTX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,215,000 after buying an additional 1,361,071 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $202.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.86.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Positive Sentiment: RTX won a DARPA XENA contract (BBN Technologies) for long?range X?ray situational awareness and a separate optics supply contract (Raytheon ELCAN) with the German Armed Forces — both expand program wins, reinforce backlog and NATO/Europe positioning, and support near?term revenue visibility. RTX Defense Wins Link Future Tech Pipeline With Current Valuation Picture

Several technology headlines in the feed reference “RTX” graphics (NVIDIA) — e.g., reports on NVIDIA GeForce RTX shortages, Micron GDDR7 showing up on RTX 50?series GPUs, driver rollbacks and high gaming revenue — these are material for NVIDIA and GPU?ecosystem suppliers but not for RTX Corporation’s defense/aero fundamentals; they can, however, create short?term retail noise around the “RTX” ticker. (Representative: NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage.) Negative Sentiment: Some analyst coverage notes RTX has pulled back since its last earnings report; pieces exploring why the stock is down (earnings follow?through, guidance vs. expectations, and short?term sentiment) could pressure sentiment until upcoming catalysts (orders, funded backlog, guidance updates) provide clarity. Why Is RTX (RTX) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

