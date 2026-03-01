TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.16. 14,033 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 9,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Down 0.4%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.76.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 141.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Company Profile
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANZ was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.
