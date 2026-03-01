TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.16. 14,033 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 9,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 141.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF ( BATS:JANZ Free Report ) by 111,160.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.64% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANZ was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

