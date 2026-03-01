Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Shares Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 5.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. is a Japanese energy company primarily engaged in the refining of crude oil and the production of petroleum products. Established in 1911 by Sazo Idemitsu, the company has grown into one of Japan’s leading refiners, supplying gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and kerosene to both industrial and retail customers. Its core refining operations are supported by a network of domestic refineries that process a wide range of crude oils.

In addition to its downstream refining business, Idemitsu Kosan manufactures petrochemical feedstocks used in the production of plastics, synthetic rubbers and other chemical intermediates.

