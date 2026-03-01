Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.6940 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 3,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 30,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70.

RELX Group plc is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across a wide range of industries. The company offers scientific, technical and medical research through its Elsevier publishing arm, legal and regulatory solutions via LexisNexis, risk and business analytics services, and organizes business-to-business exhibitions worldwide. These integrated offerings help customers make critical decisions, manage risk, comply with regulations and drive productivity.

Through Elsevier, RELX publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals, books and digital tools that support scientific research and healthcare advancements.

