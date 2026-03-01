KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,799 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 29th total of 42,467 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,405 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,405 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KVH Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KVH Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

In other KVH Industries news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,646,800. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen H. Deckoff acquired 60,201 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $362,410.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,498,596 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,547.92. This trade represents a 1.75% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 116,963 shares of company stock valued at $711,606. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 134.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 84.5% in the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 153,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 70,382 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 411,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.72. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

About KVH Industries

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.