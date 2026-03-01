KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,799 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 29th total of 42,467 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,405 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,405 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KVH Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 134.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 84.5% in the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 153,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 70,382 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 411,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.72. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.
KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.
The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.
