Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,898,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $280,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 231.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $236.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset?managing upper?upscale extended?stay and premium?branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long?term cash flows through franchise agreements and third?party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high?growth secondary markets.

