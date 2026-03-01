Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.60 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 1.2% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $81.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

