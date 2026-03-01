Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $5.18 Million Position in SAP SE $SAP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,396 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. CX Institutional grew its position in SAP by 2.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.4% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SAP by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAP opened at $201.42 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $189.22 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.43.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Santander raised SAP to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

