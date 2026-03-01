Michael Fitzmaurice Buys 2,650 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Fitzmaurice bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,694.15. This trade represents a 23.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

REXR opened at $37.46 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.35%.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

