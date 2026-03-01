CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Trading 12.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report) rose 12.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.7999 and last traded at $0.7956. Approximately 3,740,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 668% from the average daily volume of 487,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7046.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Down 2.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effectuate a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company held its initial public offering in September 2020 and has not yet consummated a business combination. PRPB’s shares and warrants are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and its proceeds are held in a trust account pending identification of a suitable target.

Sponsors of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II include CC Capital Partners, Neuberger Berman and Principal Financial Group.

