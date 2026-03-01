TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.44. 3,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 2,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 213.0%.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYZ was launched on Apr 30, 2021 and is managed by TrueShares.

