Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $3,019,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,319 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

