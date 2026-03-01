Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 16,839 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $16,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 314.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,932,000 after buying an additional 888,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,909,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Zscaler by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 421,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,982 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,977,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Zscaler

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat: adjusted EPS $1.01 vs. $0.89 est., revenue $815.8M vs. ~$799M est., and ARR grew ~25% year/year — signals demand momentum. GlobeNewswire: Q2 Results

Q2 results beat: adjusted EPS $1.01 vs. $0.89 est., revenue $815.8M vs. ~$799M est., and ARR grew ~25% year/year — signals demand momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management is pitching AI security growth and new initiatives (AI Guard, agentic security, India AI/Cyber center with Airtel) as durable secular drivers that expand TAM beyond seat-based SaaS. CFO Interview Airtel AI Center

Management is pitching AI security growth and new initiatives (AI Guard, agentic security, India AI/Cyber center with Airtel) as durable secular drivers that expand TAM beyond seat-based SaaS. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued updated forward guidance and commentary (Q3 EPS range and FY EPS range were provided), creating mixed signals that markets are parsing. Earnings Highlights

Management issued updated forward guidance and commentary (Q3 EPS range and FY EPS range were provided), creating mixed signals that markets are parsing. Neutral Sentiment: Executives (CEO & CFO) gave interviews and the full call transcript is available — useful for investors wanting detail on churn, acquisitions and how AI monetization will scale. Earnings Call Transcript

Executives (CEO & CFO) gave interviews and the full call transcript is available — useful for investors wanting detail on churn, acquisitions and how AI monetization will scale. Negative Sentiment: Wider GAAP loss and higher spending: the company posted a larger net loss driven by increased sales, marketing and R&D, which pressured investor sentiment. Reuters: Wider Loss

Wider GAAP loss and higher spending: the company posted a larger net loss driven by increased sales, marketing and R&D, which pressured investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/uncertain revenue outlook commentary: some outlets reported the company lowered aspects of its revenue outlook, creating confusion and weighing on the stock despite EPS beats. Benzinga: Revenue Guidance Report

Mixed/uncertain revenue outlook commentary: some outlets reported the company lowered aspects of its revenue outlook, creating confusion and weighing on the stock despite EPS beats. Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst price?target cuts today from multiple firms (Canaccord, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, Berenberg, Needham, and others) have amplified selling pressure even as many kept “buy/outperform” stances — the cuts compress perception of near?term upside. MarketScreener: Analyst Cuts

Broad analyst price?target cuts today from multiple firms (Canaccord, Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, Berenberg, Needham, and others) have amplified selling pressure even as many kept “buy/outperform” stances — the cuts compress perception of near?term upside. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: investors appear to be focusing on margin/expense trajectory, competitive pressure and near-term revenue clarity rather than the company’s AI growth story — producing the stock decline. Seeking Alpha: Market Reaction

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -349.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 299.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.56 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $354.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.37.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $377,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,413.12. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $148,048.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,119.20. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock worth $4,471,509 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

